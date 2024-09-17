“Nothing more to say” – Manchester City superstar addresses links with Real Madrid

Real Madrid opted not to replace Toni Kroos during the summer, and so far, they have struggled to adapt to life without the German midfield maestro, who retired after Euro 2024. This has led to links with numerous players, with the most prominent being Manchester City and Spain’s Rodri Hernandez.

Madrid sources have reported regularly that Real Madrid hold an interest in Rodri, who is undoubtedly one of the best footballers on the planet. However, Man City are extremely unwilling to let him leave, and the player himself is also showing no signs of wanting a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I have three more years at Man City and when I sign the contract I don’t think of other teams. Nothing more to say.”

Rodri would be a perfect pickup for Real Madrid, if they are to look to sign a new midfielder in 2025. However, it would be extremely difficult because of the demands that would be put in place by Man City.