New contacts take place as Barcelona work to finally close Nike agreement

Over the summer, Barcelona failed to secure a new agreement with Nike, which would see the money received from their partnership increase significantly. Crucially, it also meant that the club could not return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which meant that only Dani Olmo could be signed for the first team.

The club’s hope is to finally be back within 1:1 by January, and this would allow signings to be made if necessary. However, it still relies on the agreement with Nike being finalised.

Barcelona are desperate to make it happen. According to Jijantes (via MD), a meeting took place between officials from the Catalan club and Nike, as both parties aim to close closer to that desired agreement.

The deal between Barcelona and Nike has been in the pipeline for much of 2024, but still an agreement is pending. There’s no doubt that it needs to come soon as it would finally allow some financial breathing space.