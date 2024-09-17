Michel Sanchez and Cristhian Stuani on Girona’s Champions League debut – “It is a pride and an honour”

On Wednesday, four months of waiting will finally be over for Girona. They qualified for their first-ever Champions League campaign in May, and on Wednesday, it will begin.

Girona will have an extremely tough task to pick up points in their Champions League debut, as they take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Nevertheless, head coach Michel Sanchez believes that his side are up to the task of matching the reigning Ligue 1 champions, as per Sport.

“We are fine. The reality is that last year we did things spectacularly. We have arrived at a place that we deserve. We are excited, motivated. It’s a dream and you have to enjoy it. The growth of this club is demonstrated by moments like this. We have to give our version and enjoy ourselves.”

Michel also confirmed the promise that he made to club captain Cristhian Stuani, with the Uruguayan marksman set to start in Paris.

“Stuani deserves to be in the starting eleven. He has been wearing this shirt for many years. He deserves it more than anyone.”

Stuani himself also spoke on Girona’s Champions League debut during Tuesday’s press conference.

“It is a pride and an honour to be part of all this. It’s very special. Not only because of what it means for Girona to play in the Champions League. I’m lucky and it’s a privilege to be able to enjoy a game like this. It’s a dream day and I’m going to achieve it with the club of my life.”