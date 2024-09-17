Manchester City hoping to ward off Real Madrid interest with contract offer for top star

Real Madrid have lost Toni Kroos, and at the end of last season, there was a good case to be made that he was performing as the best midfielder in the world. With the German now retired, Los Blancos have set their sights on a player many to believe the current best midfielder in the game.

Rivalling Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham for the Ballon d’Or is Manchester City‘s Rodri Hernandez, who was crucial in Spain’s victory at Euro 2024. After numerous links between Real Madrid and Rodri, with the Spanish international supposedly their top target for the middle of the pitch, The Athletic have reported that Manchester City are preparing a new contract for Rodri, offering more money. It’s a deal they are pushing to get over the line quickly.

While their Real Madrid sources say that Los Blancos are interested in him, they admit they would struggle to afford a deal for him next summer, or meet City’s demands. However depending on the outcome of their Premier League charges and any potential punishment City may receive, then they will make their move for Rodri. The other alternative is that Rodri runs down his contract, and Los Blancos then move for him.

#RealMadrid know that they will struggle to sign Rodri Hernandez next summer, but feel the Premier League case against them could open a window of opportunity. (The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/DGYwgStiOi — Football España (@footballespana_) September 17, 2024

City do not want Rodri to get into the final two years of his deal, at which point he will gain more leverage in negotiations, and are aware that at some point that Rodri would like to move back Madrid during his career, where he grew up.

It is impossible to say what their midfield will look like more than a year down the line, and while Real Madrid already have Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde there for years to come, the potential exits of Luka Modric and Dani Ceabllos, on top of Kroos’ departure, could make sense of a move, outside of his obvious quality. In addition, Matteo Moretto has confirmed it is an area Real Madrid will be evaluating their options in for next summer already.