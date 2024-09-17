Liverpool transfer target speaks on finding “stability” at Sevilla

In January 2023, Loic Bade joined Sevilla on loan from Stade Rennais. During his first six months at the club, he made a big part in their Europa League success, and on the back of this, he was signed on a permanent basis during that summer.

Bade could have left Sevilla during the summer just past, as he had received numerous enticing offers. The club were open to a sale, but in the end, it was the 24-year-old that took the decision to continue at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Speaking to the media on Tuesday (via Marca), he explained why he did this.

“I have changed clubs many times during my career, but I feel very good here. I need stability and to be where I feel good, that’s why I wanted to stay at Sevilla. For me it’s like my home, it’s the best place to give my best level.”

Sevilla will be thankful for Bade’s continuity, as he undoubtedly makes them a better team. However, they could struggle to retain his services beyond the end of this season, especially as it’s been reported that Liverpool are keen to sign him.