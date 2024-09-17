Lamine Yamal unable to break Champions League record set by Barcelona teammate Ansu Fati

It has been a record-breaking 18 months for Lamine Yamal, who has the world at his feet. The 17-year-old sensation has been in sparkling form for club and country, and since making his debut at the back-end of the 2022-23 campaign, he has achieved many feats.

He has broken records in the Champions League too, although there is one that he is now unable to make his own: youngest goalscorer in the competition’s history. As per Sport, that record is – and will continue to be – held by his Barcelona teammate, Ansu Fati.

At 17 years and 40 days, Fati broke the record when he scored for Barcelona against Inter Milan in 2019. Lamine Yamal is already older (17 years and 67 days), so by the time Barcelona take on Monaco on Wednesday evening, he may manage to score his first Champions League goal, but it won’t be a record-breaking one.

Nevertheless, Lamine Yamal and Barcelona will not be thinking about this, and their focus will be on starting their Champions League campaign in the same way that they’ve been in La Liga this season.