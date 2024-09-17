Key midfielder ruled out of Real Betis’ midweek La Liga clash against Getafe

With the Europa League/UEFA Conference League kicking off next midweek, La Liga’s three participants across these two competitions will be playing league matches over the next few days to make up for the fact that they cannot play next week.

For Real Betis, they play host to Getafe at the Benito Villamarin. Manuel Pellegrini’s side defeated Leganes on Friday, and they will be hoping for back-to-back La Liga victories on Wednesday.

William Carvalho suffered a complete tear of his Achilles tendon against Leganes, and it’s expected that he will miss at least 5-6 of action. This leaves Pellegrini light at defensive midfield, and his options have now decreased further with the news that Johnny Cardoso is unable to face Getafe. As per Marca, it is a minor injury that the American pivot has suffered, so he should not be out for long.

Some good news for Betis is the return of Cedric Bakambu, who has not featured in five months. He will add to the strong attacking options that Los Verdiblancos will have for the visit of Getafe.