“I’ve never had any problems” – Atletico Madrid star issues response to Vinicius Junior on racism row

In recent weeks, the topic of racism in Spanish football has been heavily discussed, following a recent interview in which Vinicius Junior stated that the 2030 World Cup should be taken away from Spain if the issue does not improve in the coming years.

Many people have had their say on the matter, and also issued a direct response to Vinicius. The latest player to speak on the subject has been Atletico Madrid’s Samuel Lino, who was asked about it during an interview on RNE’s Tablero Deportivo (via MD).

“Each player is managed in a different way by the club, the representatives, the family… Saying that is something serious, but I have nothing to do with those controversies. He does what he wants with his life and his career and I hope everything goes well. Personally, I’ve never had any problems (with racism in Spain).”

🚨🇧🇷 Samuel Lino: "Vinicius said that Spain is racist? Saying something like that is serious."

Lino was also asked about whether he has any relationship with Vinicius, being a Brazilian player currently playing in Madrid.

“I’m not much of a talk person with Vini, I don’t have a friendship with him. I admire his football and the player he is, I don’t have much more to talk about.”