“He has balls” – Carlo Ancelotti on Endrick’s first Champions League goal for Real Madrid

Real Madrid got their Champions League title defence off to a good start, as they defeated Stuttgart 3-1 on Tuesday. It wasn’t straightforward, as two late goals from Antonio Rudiger and Endrick Felipe were needed for the victory to be assured.

Endrick’s goal was a fine 25-yard strike, which drew the plaudits of many associated with Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti also credited the 18-year-old with having the courage to shoot from that position, rather than passing to a nearby teammate – quotes via Diario AS.

“He has balls, because it was a counterattack and he had the courage to shoot.”

Ancelotti also provided his assessment on the 90 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It was good. We’ve had difficult moments, but it’s normal. I don’t remember an easy match. You always have to suffer, especially at the beginning, when you don’t have your best version and things cost a little more. The game could have been over after the equaliser, but we had the strength to score again.”