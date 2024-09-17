Former judge accuses Real Madrid of ‘financial doping’ with public money – ‘It could cause problems with UEFA’

Real Madrid have faced no shortage of issues surrounding the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and their intended usage of the grounds around it. The renovated stadium has been described as the economic motor of the club, but they have faced a number of issues.

Los Blancos have had to cancel a series of major concerts and re-arrange them for next summer due to noise complaints. Real Madrid had taken measures to reduce the noise of the concerts, but they have so far proven insufficient.

Former Supreme Court Judge Jose Antonio Martin Pallin told TVE that Real Madrid could face a major issue when it comes to their plans to host concerts, as it might not be possible to bring it within noise regulations.

“The noise is a crime against the environment. There are sentences from Strasbourg and on all sides. Furthermore, responsibility will have to be transferred to the mayor. Hopefully there will be a truce and let’s see if it happens, and if they correct it.”

“It is unfeasible to soundproof it, absolutely unfeasible according to what the technicians who are working on it tell me.”

Equally, a subsidiary company of Real Madrid, Real Madrid Estadio, which is administered by Real Madrid’s General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez, also has a deal to manage an underground carpark directly linked to the Bernabeu. The Council are set to invest €6m in building the carpark, but will then rent it out to Real Madrid Estadio on a 40-year lease, with projected profits of over €500m.

There too, Martin Pallin saw potential issues on the horizon.

“Real Madrid is doping with public money, with parking and with activities that are not football and sports. So they could even have problems with UEFA,” said the 88-year-old.

A local syndicate of neighbours has formed in order to contest the awarding of the contract and the construction of the underground carpark, challenging the matter in court too. They say that planning permission studies were not correctly carried out, and debate its public utility.