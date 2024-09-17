Barcelona

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez disappointed by “unfair” Pedri comments

Earlier this month, Pedri spoke on the improvement in the Barcelona squad’s fitness levels since the arrival of Hansi Flick. The 21-year-old expressed his belief that he and his teammates were much fitter under Flick – and while supporters may have been delighted to hear this, not everyone was.

As reported by Sport and Diario AS, these comments were taken personally by Xavi Hernandez, who was replaced as Barcelona head coach by Flick at the end of last season. He was reportedly taken aback from Pedri’s remarks, which he also considers to be “unfair”.

Overall, Xavi is understood to be hurt by the narrative that has come out of Barcelona since Flick’s appointment. He and his entourage believe that there is a campaign that has been generated from within the club, and their belief is that it is being done to discredit him, and also his time as head coach of the first team.

