Barcelona present green shirt for new third kit

Barcelona have released their third kit for this season a month into the season, just two days after wearing their away kit for the first time. The light green design with patches of faded green is the first of its kind in their 125th anniversary.

The Blaugrana could well debut the kit in their first Champions League match on Thursday against AS Monaco in the Stade Louis II. The new shirt features a rotate Nike tick, which points upwards rather than to the right.

Relevo report that the sales for their split home kit have been highly successful, although the away kit has seen a more customary rate of consumption.

There have been delays in Barcelona’s release of the kits due to Nike’s supply chain issues. The Blaugrana have been selling slightly modified kits to fans, featuring the old sponsorship logo from Spotify from last season as a result. Barcelona are in talks with Nike over a sponsorship deal, although it is not yet clear when it will be done, with negotiations taking place over the course of much of the year.