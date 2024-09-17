Barcelona offer trial to 15-year-old Mexican sensation

Barcelona are always attentive to the international market when it comes to pursuing youth talent that can be added to La Masia. They’ve secured the services to several highly-rated prospects in recent years, and the latest that could join may end up being another sensation.

As reported by TUDNMEX (via MD), Barcelona are interested in signing Gilberto Mora, who currently plays for Mexican side Xolos de Tijuana. The 15-year-old recently became the youngest-ever scorer in Liga MX history.

15-year-old Mexican striker Gilberto Mora has received an invitation from Barcelona to train at La Masia. @TUDNMEX — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 17, 2024

According to the report, Barcelona have offered Mora the opportunity to have a trial at the club. This would allow him to familiarise himself with the training facilities, while also being involved in multiple sessions with the existing players.

Mora is a hot prospect right now, and if Barcelona can manage to snag his signature in the coming months, it would be a fantastic piece of business for the future. However, that possibility is still a fair bit away yet.