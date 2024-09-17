Barcelona midfielder makes public plea for coach to return and declares Manchester City forward ideal signing

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has declared that he would be keen on former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara returning to the club. Thiago started off the preseason with the Blaugrana as part of the coaching staff and an aide to manager Hansi Flick, with German, Spanish and English all at his disposal, as well as a wealth of knowledge of the Blaugrana and working under Flick.

Thiago had to return to England due to tax reasons, and had no permanent agreement with Barcelona, leaving on the eve of Barcelona’s first official game. There has been some suggestion that he could return though.

📺 DIRECTO @JijantesFC Marc Casadó: "La relación con Thiago fue muy buena. No está con nosotros. Ojalá pueda volver. Me ayudó a mi y a todo el equipo para entender qué quería Flick." 🔗 https://t.co/OGW0AKAWMl pic.twitter.com/Q4rmhwadtc — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) September 17, 2024

Casado told Jijantes that he hoped Thiago would indeed come back – his tax issues will be resolved in January.

“The relationship with Thiago was very good. He’s not with us. I hope he can come back. He helped me and the whole team to understand what Flick wanted.”

Casadó: "If I were Deco for a day I would sign Haaland." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 17, 2024

The 20-year-old midfielder also explained that Flick’s clarity of messages and going at every task 100%, and then wreaping the advantages of that during games. He also answered that he wanted to wear the Barcelona shirt for as long as possible, and that if he were Sporting Director Deco for a day, he would go after Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

📺 DIRECTO @JijantesFC Marc Casadó: "Me siento cómodo en todos lados. Lo importante es poder vestir el máximo tiempo posible esta camiseta; que es lo que a mí me gusta." 👉🏻 "Sea de 6, de 8, de 10 o de lateral. Lo que sea." 🔗 https://t.co/OGW0AKAWMl pic.twitter.com/GgLVcgqcbM — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) September 17, 2024

With Robert Lewandowski now 36 years of age, Barcelona will be after a new forward before long. Vitor Roque was supposed to be that forward, although his future is now shrouded in doubt.

Marc Bernal’s unfortunate injury has handed Casado a golden opportunity at the base of midfield. He carried out his duties well against Girona, providing a brilliant assist for Pedri, and currently his primary competition for his position is centre-back Eric Garcia.