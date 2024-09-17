Barcelona

Barcelona meet with agents of 19-year-old playmaker – will join first-team dynamics after new deal

Barcelona have been putting the La Masia conveyor belt of talent to good use over the last few seasons, and they are now looking to secure the future of another teenager. Barca Atletic winger Unai Hernandez is out of contract next summer, but the Blaugrana are moving to ensure he stays.

Hernandez’s contract situation has been on the agenda for some time, and slow talks have graudually advanced the matter. Jijantes report that a meeting took place on Monday to advance talks. They hope to get the contract signed towards the end of the year.

Hernandez is keen to stay at the club, and turned down offers from big clubs during the summer, and on that, Barcelona are in agreement. Once his new deal has been signed, he will begin to train with the first team more often.

The 19-year-old scored 10 goals and gave 7 assists last season under Rafael Marquez, most notably grabbing a hat-trick and an assist in just 70 minutes during the promotion play-off against UD Ibiza. Hernandez has Raphinha, Pau Victor, Ferran Torres and perhaps Dani Olmo  ahead of him in the left-wing position in the first team, and while all are good options there, it is not an area of specific depth.

