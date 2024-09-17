Barcelona dealt latest injury blow as midfielder suffers with new muscular problem

On Tuesday, it was reported that Fermin Lopez had returned to training with Barcelona. The 21-year-old has been out for the last couple of weeks with a muscular injury, although he was set for a return – and this came at a good time for Hansi Flick, who has lost Dani Olmo for 4-5 weeks with his own injury problem.

Disastrously, Fermin will now not make his comeback imminently. Barcelona have confirmed that he has suffered a muscular injury in the other leg to which he has sustained the previous blow – from this, Sport say that he will be out of action for the next three weeks.

Fermin’s injury means that he and Olmo are unavailable for Barcelona for the time coming. Flick now has severely limited options in attacking midfield – currently, Pedri is the obvious candidate, while Pablo Torre and Raphinha could also be utilised there by the German head coach.