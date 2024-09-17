Antonio Rudiger haunts former club Stuttgart as Real Madrid start Champions League defence with victory

Real Madrid kicked off their Champions League title defence on Tuesday as they hosted Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu. It was a less than convincing evening for the 15-time champions, but they managed to escape with a 3-1 victory.

It was an open first half in the Spanish capital, with both sides having good chances. Somehow, none of them were taken, although it did not take long for the scoring to be opened in the second period.

Less than 30 seconds after the half time interval ended, Rodrygo Goes squared for Kylian Mbappe to score on his Champions League debut for Real Madrid. It was a dream moment for the Frenchman, and he could not have imagined an easier chance to open his account in Europe.

Real Madrid were buoyed by Mbappe’s opener, but they ended up being pegged back 20 minutes later. A fizzed cross from inside the box was headed home by Deniz Undav, who left Thibaut Courtois with no chance.

However, Real Madrid were not to be denied their victory, and the winner came on 83 minutes. Luka Modric’s pinpoint corner was headed home by Antonio Rudiger, who was facing his former club. They even managed a third in the dying stages, with Endrick Felipe notching his second goal for the club.

It was far from convincing for Real Madrid, but the result is what matters. Carlo Ancelotti will be content with that.