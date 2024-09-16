Vinicius Junior feeling ‘increasingly alone’ at Real Madrid – camp believes he only has one ally left

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior finished last season with the world at his feet, having scored in a second successive Champions League final in just three years, and a Ballon d’Or candidacy in mind. However the conversation at the Santiago Bernabeu surrounding the Brazilian has soured somewhat since then, and it is taking its toll on him.

Vinicius was again the story on Saturday night, as his celebration, quietening the Real Sociedad crowd, was again a talking point in the Madrid-based press. In particular, Real Madrid legend Pedja Mijatovic criticised him, growing frustrated with his antagonistic streak.

According to Cadena SER (as shared by Diario AS), there are those within Real Madrid that feel Vinicius must improve his conduct, having been given plenty of help and patience by the club, and that it is now up to him to ensure he is fully focused on football and nothing else.

More concerning, is that Vinicius is reportedly feeling increasingly lonely at the club, feeling he no longer has the support he used to enjoy. Indeed, his camp now believe that his only ally at Real Madrid is manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Former Barcelona and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry used to regularly employ the same celebration without controversy, but it seems any hint of controversy is now the headline of the late-night radio conversations. Undoubtedly, Vinicius has a capacity to wind opponents and their fans up, but since the beginning of the season, and most notably since his interview declaring that Spain must improve their racism record or risk losing the 2030 World Cup, the criticism aimed at Vinicius is coming from within the Spanish capital, which was not the case previously.