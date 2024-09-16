Revealed: The insane salary that 17-year-old Lamine Yamal is currently on at Barcelona

Spain are European champions after a successful summer, and in no small part due to their 17-year-old star Lamine Yamal, who turned their Euro 2024 semi-final against France around with a brilliant solo effort. Meanwhile the teenage sensation currently has 7 goal contributions in 5 games so far for Barcelona in La Liga, more than anyone else.

Yet having burst onto the scene just last year, with manager Xavi Hernandez understandably still easing him into the professional game, Lamine Yamal is a long way from earning like a superstar. His contract situation is something that Barcelona will address in the coming months, but Marca have revealed that he is earning just €1.5m per season currently.

While he was paid a bonus for objectives met last season, his base salary averages out over the year as 28.9k per week. Comparatively, the likes of Jude Bellingham are currently thought to be earning around €200k per week. For 99% of the world, clearly this is an enormous wage, but in top-level football terms, it certainly stands out as astoundingly low. Provided he continues playing as he does, Lamine Yamal is unlikely to want for money again though.