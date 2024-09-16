Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez earmarks 19-year-old academy product for first-team

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has tipped teenage midfielder Chema Andres to one day make the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 19-year-old was called up by Carlo Ancelotti for their trip to Real Sociedad, although he did not get on.

Chema has been dealing with an ankle injury at the start of the season, but returned to action for Real Madrid Castilla two weekends back against Villarreal B in a 1-1 draw. He again started for Castilla against Betis Deportivo at Valdebebas on Sunday, with senior midfielder Dani Ceballos in attendance, and manager Raul was full of praise for Chema after the match, another 1-1 draw.

“I expect the same from Chema as everyone else. I want to help them in their respective processes. Yesterday he was lucky to be in the first team, today he played well, as expected of Chema,” he told Diario AS.

“He is a boy who has a lot of potential and is playing in a more demanding category. He is a boy with a great future for the first team. We will help him to be a great professional.”

Chema has been compared to Manchester City and Spain star Rodri Hernandez, and the fact that Ancelotti called on him so soon after his injury is a promising sign for him. Los Blancos may have to call on Castilla players this season for the first time in a while, if their injury crisis continues to worsen.