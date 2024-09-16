Real Madrid did not go all out for Alphonso Davies deal due to Carlo Ancelotti request

Real Madrid were heavily linked with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer, but with the Bavarian giants demanding €50m for his signature a year out from him being available for free, Los Blancos decided against pursuing a deal. A major part of that was their faith in Ferland Mendy.

Mendy was also out of contract next summer, but Matteo Moretto has told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Carlo Ancelotti was adamant that Real Madrid should keep hold of Mendy. He is set to extend his deal until 2027, but that deal happened in no small part due to Mendy feeling the confidence of Ancelotti, and the Italian coach making it very clear to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez that he wanted the Frenchman with him this season.

Had it not been for Ancelotti’s faith in Mendy, then Real Madrid might have felt more obliged to spend on Davies this past summer, but as it was, they will now look to bring in the Bayern left-back on a free, rather than spending big.

Mendy appeared at one stage as if he would be on his way out of the club two summers ago, but Ancelotti has revived his form and reinstated him as an undisputed starter whenever fit. His efforts have been crucial in their two Champions League wins over the last three years.