Real Madrid defender misses training as injury concern grows

Real Madrid were set for positive news this week on the injury front, but their fitness struggles continue, with Brahim Diaz ruled out until at least December. Now concern is growing over Eder Militao’s condition.

The Brazilian returned early from Brazil duty with a muscle strain, and played the full match against Real Sociedad on Saturday during their 2-0 win. Militao did suffer some issues though, and Carlo Ancelotti claimed after the match that it was merely discomfort from a knock he had picked up. However as reported by Diario AS, Militao trained alone on Monday ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with VfB Stuttgart, their Champions League debut.

The good news was set to be the return of Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, who trained as normal and are due to come back into the fold. The latter is the favourite to occupy Militao’s spot if he cannot go against Stuttgart, while during training it was Jesus Vallejo who played alongside Antonio Rudiger.

Another option would be to use Lucas Vazquez at right-back and then move Dani Carvajal into the middle of defence, as he did last season twice. Meanwhile youngster Jacobo Ramon, part of their defensive depth, was back out running on the pitch as he returns from injury, although he is not ready yet.

Tchouameni has traditionally been Ancelotti’s preferred option when last season he was without Militao, David Alaba or Nacho Fernandez. The French midfielder has performed well there, and Los Blancos are yet to lose with him playing there. Los Blancos face Espanyol at home this weekend after the Stuttgart match, followed by Alaves and then Atletico Madrid.