Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti gives updates on fitness of Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eder Militao

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will have his options reinforced for their Champions League debut on Tuesday night against VfB Stuttgart, with Jude Bellingham the headline. The Englishman trained as normal on Monday, and barring a setback, will be back in action at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Bellingham is fine, like Tchouameni and Militao… who did not train today because he needed one more day of recovery. The team is pretty good,” Ancelotti told the press.

Outside of the club, alarm bells had started ringing when it became evident that unlike Aurelien Tchouameni and Bellingham, who have recovered from their injury issues, Eder Militao did not train with the rest of the group.

“He hasn’t trained today because we thought about giving him one more day of rest, allowing him to do individual work. Tomorrow he will be 100%.”

Ancelotti was also asked whether he felt he had a better squad this year or last year.

“You’ve already seen what happened: we lost Nacho and Kroos, two important players. And Joselu. In exchange, one of the best players in the world arrives. Do we have a better squad than last year? I think so.”

Meanwhile Dani Carvajal was also pleased about the return of Bellingham too.

“Fantastic news, for what he brings us both in terms of football and off the pitch. Seeing him again in the squad is a great feeling. We rely on him.”

Were Militao to have any issues, Carvajal is also happy to play in central defence.

“I don’t have any problem. Wherever the boss requires my services, I will be there. As always. I don’t have any issues playing in a different position.”

Los Blancos have looked stretched at times in recent weeks, with their three forward struggling to connect with the rest of the team, and Real Sociedad publicly identifying their build-up as an issue. The return of Tchouameni and Bellingham should help with that, as they look for their rhythm. Ancelotti did also mention that he was happy with the fact that through six games, Los Blancos had four clean sheets.