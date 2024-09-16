Neymar Junior contacted Brazilians at Real Madrid to about ‘hellish’ Kylian Mbappe

It is no secret that Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe did not get on by the time the Brazilian left Paris Saint-Germain, with the two embroiled in a power struggle at the Parc des Princes. The passage of time has not mellowed their conflict.

According to Cyril Hanouna speaking on Europe 1, Neymar Junior reportedly spoke to his Brazil teammates Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes about Real Madrid’s star signing Mbappe. That report was carried by Sport, and it goes on to say that Mbappe was ‘hellish’ to play with in Neymar’s eyes.

“The Brazilians of Real Madrid are friends of Neymar. There has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappe. Neymar has sent a document about Mbappe to the Brazilians, telling them that it was catastrophic, that he was hellish,” explained Hanouna.

Thus far at least, that has not been the case at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe has arrived at the club with a humble attitude, and while Neymar and the French forward had a very public argument on the pitch about taking a penalty, Mbappe has been sharing spot-kick duties with Vinicius. His relationship is gradually developing with the other two Brazilian forwards, and in general appears to be settling into the dressing toom well.