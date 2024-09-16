Dani Carvajal, Carlo Ancelotti defend Vinicius – ‘If you prick someone, they bleed, I couldn’t deal with it’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and veteran defender Dani Carvajal have come out in defence of star player Vinicius Junior, after he once again made the headlines for shushing the crowd against Real Sociedad. Real Madrid legend Pedja Mijatovic criticised him after the game.

Speaking ahead of their Champions League debut against Stuttgart, Dani Carvajal told the press that Vinicius‘ reaction is natural, instead asking .

“We see and hear insults towards him. If you prick someone, they bleed, And it is normal for him to respond with certain gestures.”

“We are all clear about what the Vinicius issue is and the opinion on any insult to a person of colour. The matter is clear. I think we need tougher measures.”

Ancelotti was also asked about Carvajal’s words and Vinicius’ gestures, and said he empathised with him.

“It is a reaction to a very ugly action. Insults…no one could put up with it, I couldn’t deal with it. The gesture of putting your hand to your mouth is normal, due to everything that is happening.”

The Italian coach was also asked what it was that he had heard from the Real Sociedad crowd that justified Vinicius’ reaction.

“What has happened to him since I arrived is something that cannot be tolerated. I understand the whistles, an insult in the warm-up, a youngster… but those towards him are not normal. It is not normal. I ask for less focus on young people and more on stadiums, and what is happening there. They do it because he is a danger and they try to take his focus off the game,” Ancelotti explained.

Ahead of the weekend, Ancelotti had asked for more love from Real Madrid for Vinicius, and reports on Sunday claimed that increasingly the Brazilian feels his only ally at the club is his manager. Certainly Ancelotti has defended him to the hilt, although in the past, he has asked Vinicius to improve his conduct on the pitch and focus on the football.