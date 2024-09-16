Barcelona to offer Lamine Yamal new five-year deal following incredible statistics

Barcelona are top of the table with five wins from five games, and scoring 17 goals. While the team as a whole is performing well, there is little doubt that Lamine Yamal has been amongst the best, with the 17-year-old registering 7 goal contributions, more than any other player in La Liga.

His rise continues to delight and surprise the world, and Barcelona are fully invested in the Lamine Yamal experience with the teenager playing 446 of 450 minutes so far. According to Marca, his increased contribution will be matched by increased compensation. The Blaugrana are looking to give Lamine Yamal a wage rise this current season, as he is currently on ‘only’ €1.5m per year, a salary well inferior to his status.

Ter Stegen, Koundé, Íñigo Martínez and Raphinha are the only players who so far have played every possible minute. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 16, 2024

Once he turns 18 in July of next summer, Barcelona will hand him a new long-term contract. It was already discussed with his agent Jorge Mendes when his current deal was agreed until 2026, and they will hand him a five-year contract with a superstar salary to go with it.

No doubt his current form deserves it, beyond the potential he has shown. It will definitely be due, as in the summer of 2025, Lamine Yamal will have just a year left on his deal, and would be in a position of power in terms of negotiations. Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest, but fortunately for Barcelona, Lamine Yamal has stated that he never wants to leave.