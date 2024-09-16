Barcelona have match in mind for Frenkie de Jong return

Barcelona finally look as if they may get Frenkie de Jong back after five months out of action. The Dutch midfielder has not recovered as hoped from an ankle injury that ended up affecting his ligaments in April, after two prior injuries in the same ankle.

De Jong was back training with the group for some of Monday’s session, and according to Diario AS, Barcelona believe he could be back in the matchday squad as soon as next week. The club had recommended surgery, but his ankle is now responding better to an increased workload, and if there are no setbacks, then de Jong may be on the bench for their clash with Getafe next week.

The Blaugrana were hit with news today that Dani Olmo will be out between four and five weeks, meaning he will miss all six games before the next international break. If de Jong can return and at a good level, then it will be not a moment too soon. While Fermin Lopez is also expected to return next week, currently Barcelona only have Pedri, Marc Casado and Pablo Torre as natural central midfielders, although Eric Garcia and Raphinha are being used there.