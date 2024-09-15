“We’re all upset with his behaviour” – Former Real Madrid player criticises Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior was Real Madrid’s matchwinner at Reale Arena on Saturday, as he scored and won a penalty in the 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad. However, it is not his on-field performance that has people talking, but rather his antics.

Not for the first time, Vinicius has come under fire for “antagonising” supporters. After scoring the opening goal, he shushed La Real supporters in his celebration, and this caused many to be upset.

Among them was former Real Madrid player Pedja Mijatovic, who was very critical of the Brazilian superstar whilst speaking on Carrusel Deportivo (via Marca).

“He throws stones on his own roof. He throws stones and more knowing everything that is happening around him. He should take this step, calm down a little. We were very happy with the goal, but then we were very disappointed with the celebration. Why do you need this? They are very harmed. I talk to a lot of Madridistas: we all love him, but we’re upset with his behaviour.”

Vinicius continues to be a polarising figure, but what’s certain is that Real Madrid will be absolutely delighted with his performances. They will certainly be trying their best to protect him as much as possible.