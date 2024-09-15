“We are destroying football” – Imanol Alguacil fumes at controversial Real Madrid penalty decision

Two penalties, scored by Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, were enough for Real Madrid to see off Real Sociedad on Saturday night. The second, which came late on, killed the match as a contest, and from the home team’s perspective, there is a great deal of frustration about its awarding.

Vinicius Junior was deemed to have been fouled by Jon Aramburu after a VAR check, and for La Real head coach Imanol Alguacil, he cannot understand why it was given (via Marca).

“For me there was only one penalty. It’s a shame, if we’re going to whistle those penalties, we’re really destroying football. I don’t like it. If we want everyone to enjoy this football, I think some things have to change.”

Imanol also admitted that he was satisfied by his Real Sociedad side’s performance at Reale Arena, despite the disappointing result.

“I think we played a great game. We did a lot of things well, but what big, powerful teams have is that they are capable of making you 0-2 without playing a brilliant game. Last year I think we also played a great game and lost 0-1.

“There has been a lot of improvement in many aspects – defensively, offensively, personality, character. But there is no point in playing the game we have done if we do not give it continuity. We have to keep working hard.”