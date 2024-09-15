Barcelona Girona

WATCH: Lamine Yamal at the double as Barcelona go 2-0 up in Catalan derby

Barcelona are now racing towards a sixth win in succession at the start of this La Liga season. Hansi Flick’s side have dominated the early proceedings against Girona, and having broken the deadlock just after the half hour mark, they have now quickly found a second at Montilivi.

Lamine Yamal scored the opener for the league leaders, and six minutes later, he has added his second of the afternoon. The 17-year-old sensation fired home from the edge of the box after the ball broke his way off Robert Lewandowski.

It’s a lovely finish from Lamine Yamal, who is currently at the peak of his powers. He has had an unbelievable start to his career, and this is just the latest instalment.

Barcelona look very good to go on and continue their 100% start to the season. Flick will be keen for his side to score more goals, although it will now be about making sure that nothing is conceded at the other end.

