WATCH: Dani Olmo in on the action as Barcelona make it 3-0 against Girona

It’s safe to say now that Barcelona will be extending their 100% start to the 2024-25 season. They came into the Catalan derby with five wins from five, and that will surely be six from six now, as they’ve gone 3-0 ahead at Montilivi.

It was the Lamine Yamal show in the first half, as he opened the scoring on the half hour mark before adding his and Barcelona’s second soon after. Less than two minutes into the second period, Dani Olmo has now added a third after being played through by a lovely ball from Jules Kounde.

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Dani Olmo pic.twitter.com/SR4kmmbyQ4 — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) September 15, 2024

LE ROMPIÓ EL ARCO: ¡TREMENDO GOLAZO DE DANI OLMO PARA EL 3-0 DEL BARCELONA! 📺 Mirá la #LaLiga por #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/51aBcXAXvT — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) September 15, 2024

It’s a wonderful finish by Olmo from a tough angle, although Paulo Gazzaniga will be feeling that he should have done much better with that one.

Barcelona have been outstanding at Montilivi, and ghosts of last season have been firmly eradicated in the opening 47 minutes of this encounter. Barring any collapse, the three points will surely be heading to the Estadi Olimpic.