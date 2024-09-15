WATCH: Barcelona strike first against Girona courtesy of Lamine Yamal

Barcelona are aiming to continue their 100% start to the season by defeating Girona, whom they lost twice against in the previous campaign. It’s Hansi Flick’s first taste of a Catalan derby, and so far, it is a delightful one, as the Blaugrana have taken the lead inside the first half at Montilivi.

The visitors dominated in the early stages, albeit without creating any clear-cut chances. However, the deadlock was broken on the 31st minute, and it came from Barcelona’s golden boy, Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old managed to break in behind, and he made no mistake when one-on-one with Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

It’s been a fantastic start to the match for Barcelona, and the opening goal is richly deserved. Flick will be absolutely delighted with the performances of his players in the opening half hour, and the task now is to keep it up until full time – with the lead also remaining intact.