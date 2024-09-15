WATCH: Barcelona flex their muscles as Pedri adds a fourth against Girona

Barcelona have been utterly sensational against Girona at Montilivi. Hansi Flick’s side have made up for last season’s double defeat against their Catalan rivals – they conceded four times in both matches, and they have now achieved this feat themselves on this occasion.

Lamine Yamal was the star early on as he scored twice in six first half minutes. Moments into the second period, Dani Olmo would add a third for the La Liga leaders, who have now made it 4-0 courtesy of Pedri.

PEDRI SUR UNE GALETTE DE CASADO !!! pic.twitter.com/cR21kQ2vF8 — FCB Paul 🇫🇷 🇵🇸 (@FCBPaul_) September 15, 2024

It’s an outrageous through ball assist from Marc Casado, and Pedri showed great poise to take the ball away from Paulo Gazzaniga before firing into the empty net.

It has been a sensational performance from Barcelona, who will re-instate their four-point lead at the top of La Liga. The key now will be ensuring a clean sheet, while also managing the minutes of their key players ahead of a hectic fixture schedule.