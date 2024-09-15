“That should tell you how close they are” – Agent lifts lid on relationship between Joan Laporta and Deco

In recent weeks, there have been reports stating that Barcelona sporting director Deco could end up resigning, following a difficult summer transfer window for the Catalan giants. While those have since been strongly dismissed, it has opened debate on the relationship that Deco has with Joan Laporta, whom he was appointed by in 2023.

Agent Andy Bara, who is said to be friends with both, has lifted the lid on just how close Laporta and Deco are – he revealed this during an interview with Podcast Inkubator.

“The rumours of Deco leaving were total nonsense. I’m not only good friends with Deco but also close with Laporta. I’m sure that if Deco leaves, Laporta would leave as well – that should tell you how close they are.”

Bara is the agent of Dani Olmo, and he revealed that there was no concerns about the Euro 2024 winner not being registered with La Liga, despite the fact that he was unable to play in Barcelona’s opening two matches because of the issue.

“The media created a lot of noise, but Laporta told me not to worry and that within 15 days, Olmo’s registration will be solved. And it really was solved.”