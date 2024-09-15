Real Madrid will consider offers for player next summer on one condition

Real Madrid finally got a contract renewal over the line for Andriy Lunin this week, with the Ukraine international committing his future to Los Blancos for the next six years. However it is not settled that the 25-year-old will be there long-term.

Lunin was out of contract next summer, and was just months away from being able to negotiate a free agent move elsewhere. He will now compete for a starting spot with Thibaut Courtois for the starting spot, but Matteo Moretto has explained that if an offer, large in size or in stature, comes in for Lunin, Los Blancos could consider letting him go. If Lunin asks Real Madrid to consider it, then they will respect his wishes.

Even though it may be an issue that Real Madrid need to address next summer, the equation is considerably more in their favour now. No longer are they at risk of losing Lunin for free, but they will either have a strong back-up for Courtois, or a reasonable transfer fee which they can reinvest as they please.