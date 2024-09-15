Real Madrid star to undergo tests to determine severity of injury picked up against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid picked up an important 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad, with a pair of penalties from Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe being the difference. It was a great evening for the reigning champions, although it was dampened by the first half injury suffered by Brahim Diaz.

Brahim had to be replaced by Rodrygo Goes early on, and Marca say that he has suffered a puncture in his adductor. Medical examinations are to be conducted in the next few hours, after which an expected lay-off period can be determined.

Early indications are that Brahim will be unavailable for Real Madrid’s next 2-3 matches – that would mean that he would not be able to feature against Stuttgart, Espanyol or Alaves, but crucially, he’d be back in time for the Madrid derby at the Metropolitano.

It’s another injury problem for Real Madrid, but fortunately, they are well-covered in Brahim’s position. Besides, there is a hope that it is not serious.