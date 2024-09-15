Real Madrid expect to have injured duo back for Champions League opener

Real Madrid have had a very difficult start to the season in terms of injuries, with several players having been affected – the latest being Brahim Diaz. Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni are two players to have been struck down in the past month, although neither was overly serious.

Last week, they both returned to training, although neither was risked by Carlo Ancelotti for Saturday’s trip to Real Sociedad – this worked out, as Real Madrid were able to pick up a 2-0 success at Reale Arena. They have continued their comebacks on Sunday, with MD reporting that they came from the session without any problems.

Because of this, Real Madrid are expected to have Bellingham and Tchouameni available for their Champions League opener against Stuttgart, which takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. Their returns come at a good time, with Federico Valverde and Luka Modric being Ancelotti’s only senior midfield options.