Real Madrid

Real Madrid dealt another major injury blow as attacker set for three months on the sidelines

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries since the start of the season. The likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga have all been struck down, and the latest to have been so is Brahim Diaz.

Brahim suffered an adductor injury during the first half of Real Madrid’s victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday, and the club has now confirmed this following medical examinations on Sunday.

Despite multiple reports stating that Brahim would only be out of action for approximately four weeks, Arancha Rodriguez has reported that the Moroccan attacker is expected to miss the next three months. This is because it is an injury to the long adductor.

Losing Brahim for this period of time is a major blow for Real Madrid, as he would have been a valuable player during the upcoming hectic schedule that Carlo Ancelotti’s side is about to face. It’s likely to mean that Rodrygo Goes, Arda Guler and others are not afforded as much rest as ideally needed.

Posted by

Tags Brahim Diaz Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News