Predicted Teams Girona-Barcelona: Hansi Flick to name unchanged line-up for Catalan derby

On Saturday, Real Madrid and Villarreal closed the gap at the top of La Liga to one point. Barcelona will be determined to re-instate the four-point deficit by securing their fifth win from five against Girona at Montilivi.

Girona won both meetings last season, so Barcelona will fancy getting their revenge on Sunday afternoon. It will be Hansi Flick’s first taste of a derby match, and according to Sport, he will name the same line-up that started the 7-0 demolition of Real Valladolid two weeks ago.

There have been no players returning from injury in the past fortnight, but perhaps more significantly for Barcelona, there were no new concerns. This means that Flick is afforded the opportunity to stick with the same players that have served him so well so far.

Girona are expected to be without Yangel Herrera, who has been a major doubt because of an adductor injury picked up two weeks ago. It’s expected that Jhon Solis will replace him, with Oriol Romeu also missing out because he cannot play against his parent club. Arnaut Danjuma is set to make his first start in attack.

It should be a compelling meeting at Montilivi. Barcelona will be confident of making it five from five, but Girona are more than capable of causing problems – as was the case last season.