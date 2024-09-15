Paris Saint-Germain to be without indispensable starter for Champions League opener against Girona

Girona’s first ever Champions League fixture is next week, and it’s an incredibly tough start for the debutants. Michel Sanchez’s side will make the trip to the French capital, where they will take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

It will be extremely difficult for Girona to get a positive result, but their chances of doing so appear to have increased – slightly, at least. As reported by MD, PSG will be without Gianluigi Donnarumma for the MD1 clash, as he is suffering with a minor thigh injury.

📍 Communiqué médical après Brest@Aspetar — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 15, 2024

The likelihood is that Matvey Safonov, who joined PSG during the summer, will be the starter against Girona, in what would be his debut for the reigning Ligue 1 champions. Former Barcelona goalkeeper Arnau Tenas could play, although he is current behind Safonov in the pecking order established by Luis Enrique.

Donnarumma’s absence is undoubtedly a boost for Girona, although even if the Italian ‘keeper was playing, Michel’s side would approach the match-up with confidence, and little fear.