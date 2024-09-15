Nico Williams sets 10+ La Liga goals target

Nico Williams is looking to build on his La Liga goal tally in the 2024/25 season.

The Spain international opted against a summer move away from Athletic Club with Barcelona tracking him after his Euro 2024 title win.

His decision to remain in Bilbao is a major boost for the Basque giants, but there is a strong chance he could move on next summer, if Barcelona maintain their interest.

If this is to be his final campaign with Athletic Club, the 22-year-old is determined to go out on a high, after already outlining him ambitions to win a trophy in 2025.

He opened his La Liga goal account in the 3-2 weekend win away at Las Palmas and he is targeting double figures before the end of 2024/25.

“I would like to score more than 10 goals this season”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m very demanding with myself and I always want to help the team. Last month was a transition, because I came without preseason. I feel good and want to keep helping the team.”

Williams scored eight goals across all competitions last season, with five in La Liga, and his best campaign came in 2022/23, with nine goals, including six in league games.