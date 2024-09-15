More confirmation received of Barcelona rejecting €250m offer for Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has quickly developed into a world class player, and this has been made even more impressive when considering that he is only 17 years of age. Barcelona value him more than anyone else in the squad, and that was made true earlier in the year.

A few months ago, it was reported that Barcelona have received, and rejected, an offer from Paris Saint-Germain for Lamine Yamal, whom they wanted as their replacement for the departed Kylian Mbappe.

These reports have now been confirmed by agent Andy Bara, who is believed to have close relations with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, and sporting director Deco. Bara made the statements on Podcast Inkubator.

“One thing I know is that Barcelona did reject a big offer for Lamine Yamal from PSG – worth somewhere around €250m.”

Lamine Yamal has a €1bn release clause in his contract, and that being triggered is likely to be the only way that Barcelona do not stop him leaving. Even if that were paid, it would be expected that the teenager would turn down the chance to depart.