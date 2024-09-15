Michel Sanchez excited for Champions League despite Barcelona defeat

Girona boss Michel Sanchez was focusing on the positives after their 4-1 loss to Barcelona.

After a strong start to the La Liga season, with successive wins ahead of the international break, they were outplayed by Barcelona.

Despite the setback of a first home defeat of the campaign, Sanchez has bigger priorities on the horizon, as he prepares to lead the club into their first-ever UEFA Champions League campaign.

Girona tore up the script last season to finish inside the top four and they face a daunting opening game away at Paris Saint-Germain on September 18.

The chance to make history has quickly eased the frustration of a derby defeat ahead of a historic night in the French capital.

“We’ve earned the right to play games like the one against PSG on Wednesday, but we know the priority is La Liga”, as per reports from Marca.

“Everything is positive, the players and I dream of the Champions League anthem. The big thing will be when Feyenoord comes to the Montilivi, but we have to work to get closer to rivals who are superior.”

As part of the newly formatted Champions League, Girona will have four crucial home games in the league phase, against Feyenoord, Slovan Bratislava, Liverpool and Arsenal.