Manchester United enquired about Barcelona midfielder this summer

Few enjoyed a more successful summer than Barcelona and Spain midfielder Fermin Lopez, who was part of La Roja’s triumph at Euro 2024, before then inspiring the Olympic side to a gold medal just weeks later. His form did not go unnoticed by other clubs.

Lopez, 21, scored 11 times last season for the Blaugrana, and was their joint-second highest scorer, despite starting just 19 games. After news broke earlier this week that Tottenham Hotspur had made an approach for Lopez, Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that not only did Spurs enquire about the Barcelona midfielder, but so did Manchester United. However both Barcelona and Lopez made it clear that they were not interested in a move.

Some fans had feared that amongst their major issues with the salary and trying to register players, Lopez might have been sacrificed in a big-money sale, given the operation would have been pure profit. However it appears he has convinced the club that he is one of the assets that must be held onto, despite their other intentions.