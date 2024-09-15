Liverpool unlikely to move for rumoured option as future Virgil van Dijk replacement

Liverpool did not have the busy summer some might have expected with the departure of Jurgen Klopp and arrival of Arne Slot. Sevilla defender Loic Bade has been one of the potential options linked to The Reds for a move down the line, with Virgil van Dijk now 33.

The French centre-back has had a number of options to leave Sevilla this summer, with both Stuttgart and Roma coming in the for the 24-year-old. Just after the end of the transfer window, Bade signed a new five-year deal with Los Nervionenses though, including a €60m release clause.

If Liverpool were serious about signing Bade though, that would likely be little issue for them. Matteo Moretto has explained that while Bade will ultimately be able to decide his future, there is no sign of interest from Liverpool in him yet, according to his sources.

Bade has been a standout in a struggling Sevilla defence for much of the last two seasons, and demonstrated his value for France during the Olympics too. Touted initially as a top prospect as a teenager, he certainly looks to be moving in the right direction in terms of reaching his potential.