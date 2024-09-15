Barcelona

Lionel Messi marks return from injury in fine style with two-goal performance

Lionel Messi has not featured since suffering an ankle injury during the 2024 Copa America final. That was two months ago, but on Saturday night, he made his long-awaited return to action – and he did so in fine style.

Messi started Inter Miami’s MLS match against Philadelphia Union, and he was the difference maker – as he usually is. He scored twice inside the first half, while also provided the assist for Luis Suarez’s stoppage time goal that sealed a 3-1 victory for the Florida-based franchise. It was a come-from-behind victory, as the visitors scored inside two minutes.

Those with a Barcelona persuasion are always keeping an eye on Messi, and this weekend, it would have been no different. There would have been a certain relief about seeing him back on the football pitch, and despite having been out of action for two months, he does not appear to have missed a step.

