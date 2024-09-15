Lamine Yamal ready to smash Ansu Fati’s La Liga record

Lamine Yamal is preparing to break another La Liga record this season.

The 17-year-old scored twice on Barcelona’s return to league action as they sealed a 4-1 win on the road at Girona.

The teenager continues to impress for club and country as he breaks barriers for both teams.

He already holds the Barcelona record as the youngest starter in the club’s history, and their youngest ever scorer, as well as the club’s youngest La Liga scorer.

Two goals at Girona brings him up to three goals for the season so far after scoring five in 2023/24 at a current overall tally of eight.

He is now within striking distance of Ansu Fati’s jointly held record of 11 La Liga goals scored for the club by a player before their 18th birthday.

Lamine Yamal does not turn 18 until July 2025 and should ease to yet another record at Barcleona as he knocks Fati off his position in another race.