Jesus Navas revealed to be suffering with chronic hip injury as retirement edges closer

No one can ever doubt Jesus Navas being a Sevilla legend. Aside from a four-year spell at Manchester City, the 38-year-old defender has spent almost his entire career at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and he added to his legacy on Saturday with the winning goal in Los Nervionenses’ 1-0 victory against Getafe – their first success of the 2024-25 campaign.

This season will be Navas’ final one as a player. After he signed his final contract at the back-end of the previous campaign, it was revealed that he intends to retire in December.

A large reason for this is likely to be because of a chronic hip injury that he has been suffering from in recent years, which has been revealed by Marca. They say that Navas could not walk at times because the pain was so severe, but despite this, he always gave 100% for club and country.

Navas will end his career as a Sevilla legend, but also a great of Spanish football. When he does hang up his boots, it will be a very sad day indeed.