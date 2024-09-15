“I can see the quality” – Hansi Flick heaps praise on Barcelona following Catalan derby rout

Barcelona kept up their spectacular start to the season on Sunday, securing a very impressive 4-1 victory over Catalan neighbours Girona. The result re-establishes their four-point lead at the top of La Liga, and it is their sixth win out of six since the campaign begun last month.

It was a dominating performance from Barcelona, and understandably, Hansi Flick was absolutely delighted with his players – he told the media as much when speaking post-match at Montilivi.

“I like our pressing. It has been very intense from the first minute. We deserved the win and the result. It’s great to see how the team performs. But as you know, I work with them everyday and I can see the quality.”

Flick: "Olmo? We have to wait and see tomorrow, our doctor takes care of him, and we will see. We are not sure. Hopefully it's not serious, but I can't say anything else." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 15, 2024

Flick also stressed how pleased he was that his Barcelona side were able to carry on the form that they showed before the international break.

“I told the team how important it was for them to continue in the same way as before the international break, and they responded brilliantly.”