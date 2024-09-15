Hansi Flick confirms Dani Olmo injury ahead of Champions League opener

Barcelona kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign at AS Monaco on September 19 with Dani Olmo an injury doubt.

La Blaugrana have been superb in the opening weeks of the 2024/25 La Liga season with five wins from five games on the domestic front.

A 4-1 victory at rivals Girona sealed a perfect return to domestic action following the September international break.

However, the win at their Catalan neighbours came at a cost, with Olmo forced off on the hour mark with an injury.

Olmo returned early from Spain duty, but his fitness was proved ahead of facing Girona, with Hansi Flick confident of starting him at the Estadi Montilivi.

Flick confirmed a muscle overload for the former RB Leipzig midfielder and he will be assessed in the coming days before the trip to Monaco.

No risk will be taken on Olmo as Barcelona head into a hectic run of games across all competitions in the coming weeks.